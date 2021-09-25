News Top Stories

FG bans SS1, 2, students from writing WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The federal government has banned students in Senior Secondary School 1 and 2 from participating in external West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB). The development as reported by some online platforms on Friday, was said to be contained in a circular issued to principals of federal unity schools by the Federal Ministry of Education, signed by the ministry’s Director, Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, and confirmed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong.

The circular read: “The ministry’s attention has been drawn to the flagrant disregard to its directive on (the) writing of external examinations such as NABTEB (NTC and NBC), WASSCE, and NECO (SSCE) by SS1 and SS2 students. “Students who are involved in the practice find it difficult to settle down on serious studies.

They become unruly and distract other students from achieving their goals. “Any student caught to have written any of the above examinations in SS1 or SS2 classes will be expelled from the college. All students must write these examinations after they have been duly registered for the examination by the college. “All students of Federal Unity College should adhere strictly to the content of this circular. And Principals are advised to bring the content of this circular to the knowledge of all parents of the college.” This development was later confirmed by Goong when our correspondent spoke with him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Herders/farmers crisis: Provide grazing reserves, Miyetti Allah patron tells govts

Posted on Author Reporter

*Backs govs open grazing ban   Baba Negedu, Kaduna   The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Thursday backed the position of Nigerian Governors on the ban on open grazing, saying it will help to address farmers-herders crisis across the country. This is as they asked the federal and state governments to provide […]
News

Drinking tea, coffee daily can cut death risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Drinking plenty of both green tea and coffee has been linked to a lower risk of dying from any cause among people with Type 2 diabetes. According to the findings of a new research published by online journal; ‘British Medical Journal’ (BMJ), Open Diabetes Research & Care, drinking four or more cups daily of green […]
News

2023: My Presidential ambition, a divine call, says Baka

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections, Pastor Ortindi Torough Baka yesterday said that he was vying for the position of president to save the country from the hands of regional chauvinists who are not interested in working for the development of the country but for their areas. Pastor Baka said his ambition was a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica