FG bans SS2, SS1 students from writing WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB

The Federal Government has banned students in Senior Secondary School 1 and 2 from participating in the external West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and from sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).
The development as reported by some online platforms on Friday in Abuja, was said to be contained in a circular issued to principals of federal unity schools by the Federal Ministry of Education, signed by the ministry’s Director, Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, and confirmed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong.
The circular read: “The ministry’s attention has been drawn to the flagrant disregard to its directive on (the) writing of external examinations such as NABTEB (NTC and NBC), WASSCE, NECO (SSCE) by SS1 and SS2 students.
“Students who are involved in the practice find it difficult to settle down on serious studies. They become unruly and distract other students from achieving their goals.
“Any student caught to have written any of the above examinations in SS1 or SS2 classes will be expelled from the college. All students must write these examinations after they have been duly registered for the examination by the college.
“All students of Federal Unity College should adhere strictly to the content of this circular. And Principals are advised to bring the content of this circular to the knowledge of all parents of the college.”

