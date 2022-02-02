FG bars firms without valid licence from operating jetties

The Presidential Standing Committee on Private Jetties (PSCPJ) has said that multinational companies will no longer be allowed to engage a jetty facility without a valid licence duly approved by government. The presidential committee was set up to find out why illegal activities were thriving in some private jetties as regulatory agencies failed to discharge their mandates.

Prior to the latest decision, it was gathered that Illegal activities have been on-going at the jetties on a large scale, while efforts to control them and their operations have yielded no results despite the presence of three regulatory bodies. Also, it was revealed that some of the jetties had been operating without licence and requisite approval from all the regulatory agencies mandated to monitor the activities of the jetty operators. Acting Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee of PSCPJ, Mr Joseph Ororo, disclosed this in Abuja while presenting its report to the minister of transportation.

Ororo said that the activities of PSCPJ had promoted the International Ship and Port Facilities Security (ISPS) Code compliance level, safety and security of tank farm owners. He stressed that the presidential committee had contributed immensely to the increased revenue generation of National Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), among others. Before the committee was set up, it was gathered that government had been losing N426.36 billion ($775.2 million) of oil and gas cargoes discharged at undesignated terminals.

It was revealed that NPA, NIMASA and NIWA were empowered to license and monitor over 200 private jetties in the country, but currently, some of the jetties have become haven of illegal bunkering, crude oil theft, trafficking in hard drugs, arms and ammunition, smuggling of prohibited and other illegal trade goods and migration. Data by NPA indicated that out of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and refined petroleum and crude oil handled in Nigerian ports in 2015 totalling 160.5 million tonnes, $4.83 was lost per tonne to undesignated terminals.

It would be recalled that because of the illegalities, the presidential committee had issued a notice that jetties found operating without valid licence after November 2021 would be closed and their operators prosecuted as economic saboteurs. Also, the committee threatened to revoke the operating licences of the operators who refused to comply with statutory regulatory obligations, noting that some jetties were operating without license or valid licence.

It was learnt that some of those that have valid licences engage in activities that were injurious to the economic well-being and security of the country. However, the presidential standing committee claimed that it had been empowered to license and open closed jetties in the country.

It said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the powers to grant or renew licenses as well as re-open closed jetties, resides in the Presidential Standing Committee on Private Jetties.” Also complaining, NPA had said that operators must come for the renewal of their jetties three months to the expiration of the existing licenses, adding that its Standing Committee on Private Jetties would inspect the jetty to confirm compliance to operational guidelines and regulations as one of the prerequisites for renewal. The Authority stressed that licence would be issued to the operators for only one year.

In March 2021, NPA had said that the illegal activities going on at some of the 276 jetties across the country were due to multiple regulatory authorities involved in licensing and monitoring of the functions of these facilities. Meanwhile, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, while receiving the report of the committee, said that no jetty should exist without Federal Government’s authorisation.

