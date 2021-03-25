FG begins disbursement of N68m grant to 3,400 rural Edo women

The Federal Government yesterday commenced the disbursement of N68 million grants to 3,400 rural women in Edo State as part of efforts to tackle poverty in the country. While giving the N20,000 to some of the beneficiaries in Benin, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, urged them not to see the grant as their share of the national cake, but as grants to boost their trade and income. Represented by the Director, Humanitarian Affair, Alhaji Ali Grema, she said the gesture was introduced last year to help the women in the social inclusion agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari. She said the Federal Government had paid more attention to addressing the plight of the poor and vulnerable despite glaring revenue challenges, noting that one million households across the country had benefited from its social investment programme.
