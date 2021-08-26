FG begins distribution of 15m insecticide nets in 4 states

The Federal Government yesterday flagged off the distribution of over 15 million Insecticide Treated Net Campaign (ITNs) in four states-Ogun, Katsina, Jigawa and Gombe, as part of campaign for eradication of malaria. The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the flag off of the ITNs campaign, organised by the Federal Ministry of Health and Society for Family Health in collaboration with Ogun State Government. Ehanire who was represented by the National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr Perpetua Uhomoibhi, explained that, over 15million nets would be distributed to households across all the local government areas with funding from the global funds. The minister noted that, the campaigns against malaria have been yielding positive results, saying Nigeria recorded decrease in malaria prevalence to 23 percent in the 2018 National Demographic Health summit.

