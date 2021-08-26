News

FG begins distribution of 15m insecticide nets in Ogun, others

The Federal Government yesterday said it has commenced the distribution of over 15 million Insecticide Treated Net Campaign (ITNs) in four states as part of the campaign to eradicate malaria. The state includese Ogun, Katsina, Jigawa and Gombe. The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the opening of the ITNs campaign, organised by his ministry and Society for Family Health in collaboration with Ogun State Government. Ehanire, who was represented by the National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr Perpetua Uhomoibhi, said the nets would be distributed to households in local government areas. He said: “The use of ITN has been adopted as one of the key strategies for the prevention and elimination of malaria in the country by the Federal Government. “To ensure accountability, quality and efficient delivery of ITN, we have also adopted the use of technology for the campaign process.

