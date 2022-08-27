News

FG begins entrepreneurship programme to mitigate workers’ post- retirement challenges

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has commenced an agro-based entrepreneurship programme for workers in the federal civil service to mitigate workers’ post-retirement challenges. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, who disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, said the initiative was part of government’s commitment to worker’s welfare.

Umakhihe, who was represented by the Director Special Duties in the Ministry, Fausat Lawal noted that training on agro-allied was designed to enable the participating workers gain skills that could help them even while still in service. He explained that the government wanted civil servants to live active postretirement lives without the usual anxiety associated with leaving the service.

According to him, with the starter packs given to the participants, they can earn extra income and also contribute to the country’s economic development, both during and post service. He said, “this event further demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to improved staff welfare and sensitisation of all staff on the need to be involved in agro-allied practices while in service as agriculture is the only window of opportunity available for extra earnings arising from relevant rules and regulations for civil servants in government business. ‘‘This will definitely mitigate the fears of the unknown by those of you about to retire from active service.”

 

