News Top Stories

FG begins hunt for $40bn gas investment

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Federal Government has begun hunting for $40 billion direct investments for its ambitious “Decade of Gas.” The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which revealed this on Thursday, projected that the country’s gas sales would hit 2.2 billion cubic feet (bcf) by the end of 2021. Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, NNPC, Mr Yusuf Usman, who said this at a virtual forum organised by the Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG), tagged “The Decade of Gas: Unlocking Opportunities in the Domestic Gas Market,” maintained that the corporation was targeting between 7.4 billion cubic feet to 10 billion cubic feet of gas in the next couple of years, compared to its current 1.6 bcf supply capacity. He added that a major constraint in achieving local content through the programme was the difficult conditions placed by foreign lenders.

According to him, the corporation expects to grow about 10 gas-based industries as it works towards the 10-year target. He added that the figure on the quantum of funds needed was based on the submissions NNPC had received from potential investors. He said about 39 thermal power plants were being targeted as opposed to the current 33. According to him, by the end of this year, the NNPC is projecting added gas sales of about 600 mmscfd, compared to its current 1.6 bcf to hit 2.2 bcf by the end of 2021.

He added: “In terms of benefits, we will generate 45,000 megawatts of power in terms of gas use, creating massive employment and import substitution. There are changes we need to look at to actualise the decade of gas. We see the huge amount of investment, both Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) that will come into the country upward of $40 billion or much more than that in order to achieve all the aggressive plans that that are outlined in the decade of gas.

“This investment will come in the upstream, midstream and downstream, but there are challenges as well because there have been a lot of announcements around funding for fossil fuels and these are some of the things we have to look at as we go forward and we need to figure out the announcement vis-a-vis the foreign estimate that we expect.” He said that the corporation had a supply plan to deliver up to 4.5 bcf of gas into the market, while going forward; the country expects 7.4 bcf of gas.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

New Service Chiefs: Buhari hasn’t done anything special, says Afenifere     

Posted on Author Reporter

  Babatope Okeowo, Akure Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, has described as belated the appointment of new Service Chiefs. The spokesperson of the organisation, Mr Yinka Odumakin in his reaction to the rejig in the security sector saidBuhari’s administration has not divorced itself of nepotism in appointment of key officers of the government. Odumakin’s […]
News

Nigeria’s economy to contract 3.7% this year –Survey

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Nigerian economy is likely to contract by 3.7 per cent this year due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic, according to a Reuters poll. The survey findings released yesterday, however, show that Africa’s biggest economy is expected to bounce back to 2.0per cent growth next year. According to the World Bank and […]
News

One rescued as gunmen kidnap 2 in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

One of the two men abducted on Christmas day by unknown gunmen was later rescued by the joint efforts of the Police, Amotekun corps and hunters.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the abduction took place along Isan- Iludun road, Oye Local Government Area of the state, at about 6pm. The abductees said to be travelling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica