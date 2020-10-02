News

FG begins implementation of new visa policy

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of a new visa policy and the consequent implementation of the new fees. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) made the disclosure in a statement yesterday. While many had expressed reservations over the new visa regime, which among others, made provision for issuance of visa on arrival, the government had allayed fears, saying the same would attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

This much was accentuated by President Muhammadu Buhari, during the launch of the policy on February 4. “The new visa policy will help improve the business environment and attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

“It will boost tourism and improve African integration, without compromising national security and territorial integrity”, the President had said. In the statement, the NIS said the implementation took.effect from October 1.

“The Service will commence the implementation of the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020), launched on the 4th February, 2020, by President Muhammadu Buhari. “The implementation of the new visa fees and Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020) commences on 1st October, 2020”, it said. Meanwhile, the Service yesterday said the accompanying new visa fees, “is based on the principles of reciprocity”.

