FG begins implementation of state legislature, judiciary autonomy next week

Implementation of financial autonomy for the state legislature and judiciary has been slated to commence next week, the Federal Government has said. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made this known at the end of a conciliatory meeting to resolve the strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN). According to him, the prolonged strike by both unions would be called off once the implementation commences, adding that all parties involved signed a document containing the framework for each of the state government to grant autonomy to their legislature and judiciary.

Ngige disclosed that haven studied the documents, the governors were in agreement with it, following this, he said that the distribution of the April allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) would follow the implementation. He noted that the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed at the end of the meeting was historic and fundamental to kick starting the restructuring being clamoured for by many Nigerians. “Perhaps, it will be pertinent to point out to those clamouring for restructuring that this is a fundamental restructuring of the Nigerian Federation.

This is a restructuring that has granted autonomy to the state judiciary and legislature. I am happy that we are part of this history making and that we made this history in the life of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” stated Ngige.

The MOA reads: “The governments of the respective states shall credit the accounts of each state House of Assembly and each state judiciary with the pro-rata amount due each of the two arms of government under the 2021 Appropriation for each state in accordance with B (iii) of this Memorandum of Action commencing from April 2021 State Allocation from the State Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) as a sign of good faith. “And the B (iii) in reference says that whenever there is revenue shortfall lower than the budgeted fund, the monthly allocations to each arm of government shall reflect a percentage of the appropriated sum or an irreducible minimum amount to be allocated every month for the purpose of meeting its costs whichever is higher. This percentage will reflect as 100% in Personnel Cost. “

