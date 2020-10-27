FG begins payment of N30,000 grant to 333,000 artisans

…Says verification, enumeration ongoing for payroll support scheme

As part of the strategies to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians, the Federal Government has begun the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan with the payment of N30,000 one-time grant to 333,000 artisans across the country.

New Telegraph learnt that the beneficiaries of the first batch of the payment are being drawn from the FCT, Lagos, Ondo, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau and Delta states. They formed the first batch of applications for the scheme submitted between October 1 and October 10.

It was also learnt that the registration of applicants for Stream 2 began on October 19. States under Stream 2 are: Edo, Ogun, Ekiti, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Taraba, Bayelsa.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, the Federal Government said that the payments are being made to sets of verified beneficiaries of the Artisan Support Scheme, a track under the MSMEs Survival Fund saying that the payment is currently being made for the first batch of applications for the scheme submitted between October 1 and October 10.

According to him: “In the first stream of payments starting today, beneficiaries are being drawn from the FCT, Lagos, Ondo, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau and Delta States. They form the first batch of applications for the scheme submitted between October 1 and October 10.”

Akande explained that the MSMEs Survival Fund scheme is a component of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), which was developed by an Economic Sustainability Committee established by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2020. He said that the President asked his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) to head the committee which produced and is overseeing the implementation of the plan.

Under the ESP, the Senior Special Assistant said the Survival Fund is generally designed to among other things, support vulnerable MSMEs in meeting their different obligations and safeguard jobs in the sector.

It would be recalled that applications for the Artisans’ Support Scheme under the MSMEs Survival Fund opened on October 1.

Meanwhile, the enumeration for the second stream of States under the Artisan Support Scheme has also commenced with enumerators in various states compiling the lists of artisans through their association leaders. All artisans are expected to liaise with their association leaders to document their details.

