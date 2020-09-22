News

FG begins physical projects monitoring nationwide

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has commenced nationwide physical monitoring of all projects approved by the Federal Executive Council.

 

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the exercise to assess the progress or otherwise made on the backlog of 2017/2018 implemented Federal Executive Council approved projects.

 

This was disclosed yesterday by the Deputy Director of Information in the Ministry, Mrs. Julie Osagie through an official statement. She noted that the objective of the monitoring was to ensure that all Federal Executive Council (FEC) decisions were implemented strictly in accordance with the intentions of council and value for money for the benefit of Nigerians.

 

According to the statement, the exercise will commence with the first team covering North-East, South- South and South-East geo-political zones, from where the second team will cover North Central, North-East and South-West geo- political zones.

 

The projects to be monitored include those undertaken by the; “Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Water Resources, Works and Housing, Power, Aviation, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while the agencies include Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Federal Fire Service.”

Our Correspondants
