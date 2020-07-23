FG begins replacement of 60 bearings, expansion joints on Marine Bridge

Efforts to safeguard some of old bridge/ flyovers in Lagos received a boost yesterday as the Federal Government moved in to replace 60 expired bearings and expansion joints on the Marine Bridge in Apapa. The contract for the periodic maintenance of the bridge was awarded by the Federal Government to Buildwell Company to ensure that the infrastructure is brought back to life after 40 years of construction.

Speaking to journalists during an inspection, the Federal Controller of Work, Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said this was the first time the bridge would be undergoing periodic maintenance after 40 years. Apart from Marine Bridge, he stated that Eko Bridge was also receiving attention, while partial closure of Third Mainland Bridge for repairs would commence on Friday Contrary to speculations by members of the public, Popoola said the contractor, which moved to site since May, has never abandoned Marine Bridge. According to him, the contractor has been working and was ahead of times going by the level of works it has carried out.

The Federal Controller of Works said: “They are supposed to have changed 36 bearings, but as at today, what you are going to witness when they lift this bridge up is that they are going to change some bearings, making 60 bearings. “So we are ahead of times, they are supposed to complete the 60 bearings by the end of August.

By August, they will be talking of laying asphalt. So, we are ahead of time and then, we arethinking of finishing thisjob ahead of scheduled period.” He assured Nigerians that by early next year, the contractor would deliver the project, adding that currently, the Federal Government was working on Apapa’s park lane and that after; it would change to another lane.

