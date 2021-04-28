FG begins roll out of Digital Switch Over April 29 – Mohammed

The Federal Government yesterday said that it would begin the second roll out of Digital Switch Over (DSO) from April 29 in Lagos State. This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, with the 13-member Ministerial Task Force on DSO project.

“We are kick-starting the new roll out in Lagos state on April 29, while Kano on June 3 and Rivers on July 8. We will then follow up with Yobe on July 15 and Gombe on August 12. To date, we have rolled out the DSO in five states and Abuja,” he said. He said the DSO had gone live in the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Kaduna, Enugu and Osun states, saying that the Ministry considered the DSO one of its priority projects, given its potential to create jobs, bring governance closer to the people through better access to information, provide quality programming to Nigeria’s estimated 24 million television households, with high fidelity pictures and sound.

