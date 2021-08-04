News Top Stories

FG begs doctors to stop strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, yesterday appealed to resident doctors to stop their indefinite strike and return to the negotiating table to sort out their grievances with the Federal Government. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday ordered its members to down tools over poor facilities, pay and insurance benefits. Following the development, patients have been abandoned to their fate as medical activities in public hospitals have been affected by the strike. Mamora made the appeal at the official opening of the 2021 Annual General and Scientific Conference Meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association Federal Capital Territory (NMA FCT) chapter with the theme, ‘Improving the Quality of Health Care Services in the FCT in The Midst of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases’ in Abuja.

He said: “Please return to the negotiating table so that whatever issue that is outstanding can be sorted out. “Even in the situation of war, the combatant still comes to the table for amicable resolution of issues and that is why I am making a passionate appeal to our doctors who are on strike, for the benefit of the people.” The minister, who lamented that Primary Health Care (PHC) was the weakest link in the nation’s healthcare system, maintained that government was making efforts towards changing what he described as an “undesirable narrative.”

While stressing the need to align medical practice with the “new normal,” he said the health ministry was developing a telemedicine, which allows people access to health care from afar, as a means of expanding health care coverage nationwide. Director, Institute for Excellence in Healthcare and Leadership, Prof. Chima Onoka, also appealed to the doctors to return to work.

“I join the minister to appeal to our doctors to reconsider their decision. For every day the strike lasts, there are people that will be bereaved. Whatever it takes, let’s hang on a bit and have further discussions,” Onoka said. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Dan Fulani, who maintained that the PHCs must be adequately taken care of, warned that out-of-pocket expenditure would not allow health care systems anywhere in the world, including Nigeria, to work. He thus stressed on the need for health insurance to be recognised and embraced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

Court restrains PDP from excluding Obaseki from its primary

Posted on Author Reporter

  A high court in Ekpoma, Edo state, has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from excluding Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, from participating in the gubernatorial primary slated for Thursday. A federal high court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, had restrained Obaseki from contesting the primary based on a suit filed by Omoregie […]
News Top Stories

Embrace democratic virtues, Kalu urges political class

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on the political class to demonstrate and uphold the tenets of democracy in all endeavours. Commending the President Muhammadu Buhariled Federal Government for its concerted efforts in repositioning the country, Kalu stressed that the President has built critical infrastructure […]
News Top Stories

Northern governors reject regime change, back President

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) rose from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, yesterday, with a call on Nigerians to reject those they called enemies of the country using the #EndSARS protests to call for regime change.   A communiqué after the meeting made available to newsmen called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica