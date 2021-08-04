FG begs doctors to stop strike

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, yesterday appealed to resident doctors to stop their indefinite strike and return to the negotiating table to sort out their grievances with the Federal Government. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday ordered its members to down tools over poor facilities, pay and insurance benefits. Following the development, patients have been abandoned to their fate as medical activities in public hospitals have been affected by the strike. Mamora made the appeal at the official opening of the 2021 Annual General and Scientific Conference Meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association Federal Capital Territory (NMA FCT) chapter with the theme, ‘Improving the Quality of Health Care Services in the FCT in The Midst of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases’ in Abuja.

He said: “Please return to the negotiating table so that whatever issue that is outstanding can be sorted out. “Even in the situation of war, the combatant still comes to the table for amicable resolution of issues and that is why I am making a passionate appeal to our doctors who are on strike, for the benefit of the people.” The minister, who lamented that Primary Health Care (PHC) was the weakest link in the nation’s healthcare system, maintained that government was making efforts towards changing what he described as an “undesirable narrative.”

While stressing the need to align medical practice with the “new normal,” he said the health ministry was developing a telemedicine, which allows people access to health care from afar, as a means of expanding health care coverage nationwide. Director, Institute for Excellence in Healthcare and Leadership, Prof. Chima Onoka, also appealed to the doctors to return to work.

“I join the minister to appeal to our doctors to reconsider their decision. For every day the strike lasts, there are people that will be bereaved. Whatever it takes, let’s hang on a bit and have further discussions,” Onoka said. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Dan Fulani, who maintained that the PHCs must be adequately taken care of, warned that out-of-pocket expenditure would not allow health care systems anywhere in the world, including Nigeria, to work. He thus stressed on the need for health insurance to be recognised and embraced.

