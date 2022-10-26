News Top Stories

FG bemoans indebtedness by diplomatic missions

The Federal Government has bemoaned the indebtedness of some of its diplomatic missions, regretting that such have blighted the nation’s image. This came as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, inaugurated the Presidential Committee on the Review of Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions Worldwide.

The committee was mandated to review all previous reports of the establishment of foreign missions and measurestakento effectively and economically manage them and to also identify challenges facing those missions and make appropriate recommendations on their sustainability. While inaugurating the 13-man committee in Abuja yesterday, Mustapha said the report of the committee would enable President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the root causes of the critical state of affairs of the Diplomatic Missions and the impact on the image of Nigeria. He stated that the lingering indebtedness being faced by the missions has affected the nation’s integrity negatively.

“As we are all aware, our DiplomaticMissionsaround the world are currently faced withmultifacetedchallenges following, among others, the scale of perennial indebtedness they find themselves. This poses attendant damage to our nation’s integrity. Consequent upon these, Mr. President approved the constitution of this Presidential Committee,” he said. Mustapha said some of the cost-saving measures taken by the previous administrations in reviewing the foreign missions had not yielded the desired results, making the constitution of the Committee inevitable. He added that the committee would come up with a broad-based and sustainable solution that is service-wide, as they relate to institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission, among others, to holistically address the challenges in short, medium and long-term bases.

The panel that has a threemonth timeline is to determine the number, categories of Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions; subject matter desks worldwide and categorise their strategic importance and impact worldwide and make appropriate recommendations; Identify and categorise the revenue generation capacity of missions, performance in this regard, causes and level of indebtedness. It also includes reviewing the understanding and application of critical extant policies, guidelines, circulars, codes, regulations, financial management systems, statutes, etc., across Nigeria’s Missions with a view to minimising bottlenecks, misapplication and infractions. The Chairman of the committee, Ambassador Martin Uhomoibi (retired Federal Permanent Secretary), thanked Buhari for the confidence reposed in him and his committee to review the foreign mission service with the aim of repositioning it for effective service delivery. Uhomoibiassuredthe SGF of the preparedness of the committee to not only succeed at the task before them but to also exceed all expectations.

 

