FG bemoans indebtedness by diplomatic missions

…inaugurates panel for review

The Federal Government has bemoaned the indebtedness of some of its diplomatic missions across the world regretting that such have blighted the nation’s image.

This came as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, inaugurated the Presidential Committee on the Review of Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions Worldwide.

The committee was mandated to review all previous reports on the establishment of foreign missions and measures taken to effectively and economically manage Nigeria’s missions, and to also identify challenges facing those missions and make appropriate recommendations on their sustainability.

While inaugurating the 13-man Committee in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the report of the Committee would enable the President tackle the root causes of the critical state of affairs of the Diplomatic Missions and its impact on the image of Nigeria on the international arena.

He stated that the lingering indebtedness being faced by the foreign missions has affected the nation’s integrity negatively.

