FG bemoans skills gap, says foreigners taking over technical jobs

Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Federal Government has raised concerns over the skills gap, particularly in the technical sector and insufficient qualified Nigerians to fill technical positions at work spaces, describing the reality as worrisome.

 

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who raised the alarm during the monitoring exercise for this year’s National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) Examinations in Abuja, said the skills gap in the country was being filled by foreigners.

 

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono, therefore, advised state governors to key into the partnership between the Federal Government and WorldBankon“Ideas Project” in its pilot phase in six states.

 

The initiative is to develop existing technical colleges, establish new technical colleges and promote the utilisation of the thousands of skills development centres located all over the country.

 

He said: “We have a national skills gap that is currently being filled by people from neighbouring countries; we need to have the millions of Nigerians who are out there to take up these jobs by first acquiring these skills and the NABTEB examination is the primary sector of the examinations that sells this.”

 

Nwajiuba, who also advised parents to allow their children and wards undertake vocational and technical studies, further disclosed that due to the global shift to vocational and technology advancement, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of 16 Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTC) across the country.

 

“We need to emphasise the need for parents to understand the dynamic which are the changes happening in the work environment and in the job for tomorrow.

 

“There is a general tendency that people believe that conventional programmes that lead to white collar jobs are emphasised. This is a great mistake that parents are making.”

