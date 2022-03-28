FG berates PDP for  seeking nullification of APC Convention

The Federal Government has condemned the recent court action instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the nullification of the processes leading to and outcome of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a sign of desperation by the main opposition party in the country.

The main opposition party, had last week approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, asking it to declare the National Convention of the ruling party, APC illegal.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/389/2022, filed by its lawyer, Samuel Irabor, the PDP also wants the court to issue an order de-registering the APC as a political party on the grounds that it allegedly failed to meet the requirements of sections 222(a), 223(b) and 225 of the Constitution.

The suit, which was filed on March 25, the eve of the convention, the main opposition party argued that the APC contravened the provision of the constitution, which states that a political party’s executive committee or governing body must be drawn from 2/3 of the 36 states of the federation, amounting to 24 members.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed expressed the misgivings of the government about the development Monday during an interaction with newsmen at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

Mohammed alleged that the PDP, in recent times, had been doing everything to spread misinformation, overheat the polity and distort the achievements of the current administration. He acknowledged that being in the opposition could sometimes be cold and frustrating, but advised the opposition to endure it and wait for the 2023 elections before testing their popularity or acceptability at the polls.

“How else does one explain their court case seeking the declaration of our convention as illegal? How do you explain their threat of another #EndSARS that pushed Nigerian to the brink? How do you explain their glaring misinformation regarding the nation’s state of affairs?

“There is nothing wrong in having a fiery and viable opposition in a democracy. We were there before and we remain the ones to beat in terms of a determined, viable and relentless opposition. But, in our time, not once did we advocate the destruction of Nigeria just because we couldn’t have our way. Not once did we seek to gain power via a desperate court action,” he said.

The minister urged the opposition not to destroy the country it seeks to govern, as that would be tantamount to cutting one’s nose to spite one’s face. He expressed disappointment that the PDP had shown little or no regard to the achievements of the APC- led government in the last seven years and had been thinking of embarking on a rescue mission.

