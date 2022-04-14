FG blames epileptic power supply, infrastructure failure on sabotage

…as FEC approves N1.4bn for TCN projects

The Federal Government has linked the ongoing crisis in the nation’s power sector to acts of sabotage being perpetrated by some Nigerians. Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while responding to questions from State House Correspondents after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa. The minister maintained that incidences, including attacks on foreigners working onvariouspowerprojectshave sloweddownprogressinsome key power infrastructures.

According to him, the acts of sabotage have been robbing Nigeria of investors and development, just as he appealed to the people to join the federal government in combating the war on sabotage. He said: “You’re all aware this country is facing a lot of challenges. It’s not only in the power sector alone, you have just heard about the insecurity.

The railway and the communities are being attacked, oil pipelines. They’re all similar things, including the power sector. “You can call it a sabotage because how can somebody go and pull down 330 (megawatt) towertocausethishavoc to the whole country.

What do you call that? “Not quite long, on January 4, the project that we had announced that we’re going to commission, the Zungeru, 700 megawatts hydro, which is at present over 92% completion, we’re just doing little touches to commission the project. “There was an attack on January 4 this year and they abducted the Chinese workers and up till now they’re still with the captives. The Chinese cannot return to work until they get their brothers out. “So, they are working minimally, we have like three sites on the whole project; the main dam, which on the 28th of March we have commissioned one of the turbines and passed it, we did the tests and it has passed, it was celebrated. They are working there in the main hydro. “Then there is a line of over 30 kilometres to a switch yard. So, they’re not working on the switch yard on the line and if they don’t finish these two, you cannot evacuate.”

