FG blames erratic power supply on low water level at hydro dams

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Nigeria’s installed capacity now 18,000MW

The Federal Government has blamed the erratic power supply in Abuja and other parts of the country on the low water levels in the hydro dams. Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, made this disclosure yesterday at a weekly State House ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Aliyu, who spoke on various initiatives under the ministry, including Presidential Power Initiatives (PPI) being driven by Siemens, said government was doing everything to ensure an optimum supply of gas to ensure quick restoration of power. On the national metering programme, the minister said the metering gaps were being reduced across the country with the rollout of one million meters for the first phase of the initiative while awaiting four million others under the second phase. He, however, warned distribution companies (DISCOS) involved in selling metres to desist insisting that meter issuance should be free. Aliyu said government was expediting action on the proposed installation of 10 power transformers with additional ten mobile substations for massive improvement of electricity supply nationwide.

The minister also said the issue of the right-ofway was stalling power projects despite the fact that findings are already on the ground. Aliyu said: “We are engaging with the state governors through the Nigerian Governors Forum to drive a holistic solution to these lingering issues.

“Some examples of critical projects held up by right of way are Benin to Oshgbo which I’ve mentioned 330 KV line which is 250 kilometres, Ikot Ekepene to Ikot Abasi also 330 KV line 68 kilometre and the Kano- Katsina 330 KV line 180 kilometre.” He added: “The enormity of the decay in the sector is what we are battling with to ensure we overcome challenges with electricity delivery in the country.” On the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Station in Niger, Aliyu said the project, which was at 90 percent completion, suffered a setback over the rising insecurity in the North west, which has forced workers out of the construction site. Federal Government had set December 2021 for the completion and opening of the project expected to be the second-largest hydroelectric power station in the country, behind the 760 megawatts (1,020,000 hp), Kainji hydroelectric project.

 

