News

FG blames gas shortage, generator maintenance for blackout

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…says National grid restored

The Federal Government has blamed the shortage in supply of gas to power turbines and maintenance of generators for the blackout being experienced across the country. However, it announced that the national grid, which collapsed leading to a nationwide blackout, “is back and we are trying to get more megawatts to push on the grid”. Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, made the explanation on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, while briefing newsmen after the weekly FEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. According to him, there is a shortage of gas because of vandalisation of pipelines.

However, he said it has been addressed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Aliyu also said the Council approved N5 billion for the expansion of electricity supply to some areas in Lagos and Ogun states. Responding to a question on the persistent blackouts in the country, the minister said: “The more reason we are facing the situation now is as a result of the shortage of gas and some of the generators have to go to maintenance. “It is scheduled maintenance and it is supposed to be scheduled outage but we had not envisaged that we will have issues around vandalisation of pipelines which the NNPC has addressed.

“You can see evidence everywhere, aviation fuel and petrol in the filling stations. It is a combination of many factors. That compounded the problem we are having on the grid. “We have recovered the grid now. The grid is back and we are trying to get more megawatts to push on the grid. We have set up small committees all geared towards getting more megawatts to put on the grid. Basically, the problem is around gas. “We have a capacity of 8,000 megawatts – the one on the grid, embedded and captive.

If you combine all of them, you will get these problems that we are encountering. We are on top of the challenge and very soon, we will come out of it. “We have gotten approval now of N5 billion from FEC to open up and expand – Lagos/ Ogun where presently, they may not be enjoying quality electricity. We need to do this more.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Security situation in N’West has overwhelmed me –Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…but hopeful Nigeria’ll win battle over evil …says security agencies have been given order not to spare bandits, terrorists …promises to hand over a more secure country President Muhammadu Buhari says he is overwhelmed by the security situation in the North West region. Buhari spoke on Thursday at the palace of Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan […]
News Top Stories

2023: APC North West legislators pledge support for Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Assembly Legislators of the North West Zone have endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for President in 2023. Their endorsement was communicated in a communiqué issued after the extraordinary meeting of the forum, which had in attendance former House of Assembly Members of the North West Zone. It […]
News

Nigeria And Her Betrayal By Diaspora

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Interventions on the political and economic fronts by Nigerians in the Diaspora have been anything but complimentary of our leaders, systems and policies. It is as if once our intellectuals find their feet in other shores, they develop a contemptuous mindset towards their country and anything happening in the country is viewed from negative prisms. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica