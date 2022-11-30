News

FG blames misplaced priorities by governors for poverty, hardship

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Government has blamed state governors for not getting their priorities right thereby entrenching poverty and hardship especially in the rural areas across the country.
This came as the government also approved the policy mandating the use of mother tongue for teachings in the nation’s primary schools.
Responding to questions on what the government was doing to address widespread poverty in the country, Minister of State, Finance, Clem Agba, while briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, said governments at all levels needed to work together to ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to the majority of the people, especially those in the rural areas.
The minister said his study of multi-dimensional poverty in the country showed that the real challenge was not only the availability of money but its application.

 

