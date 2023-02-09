FG blames profiteers for hike in fuel pump price

The Federal Government has blamed the hike in pump price of fuel in some parts of the country on the desire of some marketers to make illicit profit at the expense of the masses. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said this yesterday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The minister said the government was unhappy with the hardship the people were being made to go through because of fuel scarcity. Responding to reports that the product was being sold far above the recommended N195/litre pump price in some parts of the country while other marketers are hoarding the product to create artificial scarcity, Sylva promised to restate an earlier directive to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to go after marketers profiteering from the current situation and sanction them. He said the government was not just folding its arms as Nigerians suffer, assuring the people that all stakeholders in the downstream sector are working to bring the situation under control. He said: “We have reports of profiteering by marketers, and I’ve directed NMDPRA to sanction anybody who profiteers in this kind of situation.

I mean, we cannot stand by and watch our citizens being exploited by marketers. “But of course, I’ve given that directive and I don’t know if it has not taken effect. I don’t know the details of how far that directive has been carried out. But I’m going to still further give that directive, if that is still the situation, but definitely we are not paying a blind eye at all,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...