FG blames profiteers for hike in fuel pump price

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…orders NMDPRA to sanction erring outlets

The Federal Government has blamed the hike in pump price of fuel in some parts of the country on the desire of some marketers to make illicit profit at the expense of the masses.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said this Wednesday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The minister said the government was unhappy with the hardship the people were being made to go through because of the scarcity.

Responding to reports that the product was being sold far above the recommended N195/litre pump price in some parts of the country while other marketers hoard fuel to create artificial scarcity, Sylva vowed to restate an earlier directive to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to go after marketers profiteering with the current situation and sanction them.

He said the government was not just folding its arms as Nigerians suffer, assuring that all stakeholders in the downstream sector were working to bring the situation under control.

 

