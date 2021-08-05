News

FG blames states for resident doctors’ strike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 

As resident doctors continue to keep off their duty posts, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), said most demands by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) were the responsibility of the state governments

The Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who shifted the responsibilities from the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja, said seven out of the 12 demands presented by NARD were within the jurisdiction of the state governments.

Ehanire, who accused NARD of capitalising on the anxiety surrounding the third wave of COVID-19 to push its demands, said it was not a just move to call for a nationwide strike. He added that the doctors must understand that the on-going strike would dent their good image.

He said: “In their notice of July 25, 2021, they mentioned states like Imo, Kaduna, Delta and Lagos. The Federal Government cannot force these states to do anything.

“For the issues surrounding the Federal Government, not all of these issues are for the Ministry of Health, the payment lies within the power of the Accountant General of the Federation. We are also working with other agencies to sort out some of these issues

“I believe they will call a meeting and reassess some of the issues they tabled. We already have people who have retired coming in to say they want to step in. This is not a good time to go on strike.”

On his part, Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunmimbe Mamora, has asked House Officers undergoing housemanship training in hospitals not to join in the strike, following a demand by NARD in its communiqué directing members to go on strike that House Officers were being owed 12 months salaries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, US watches energy market impact

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dredging and tugging aimed at freeing a mega vessel stuck in the Suez Canal failed on Friday to end a blockage that has lifted shipping rates for fuel tankers and scrambled global supply chains for everything from grains to baby clothes. U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration was looking at what it could […]
News Top Stories

MBF faults Presidency, IGP on herders’ eviction

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday, expressed misgivings over what it described as interferences by the Federal Government on the internal security issues in Ondo State, following the quit notice issued by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to “criminal herders” to either vacate the state forest reserves or face the full wrath of the law.   MBF […]
News

PDP to Metuh: We share in your travails

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday visited its erstwhile National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, who recently underwent medical treatment overseas. Metuh, whose conviction by an Abuja High Court on alleged corruption, was quashed late last year by a unanimous decision of a Court of Appeal panel after spending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica