FG blames states for resident doctors’ strike

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

As resident doctors continue to keep off their duty posts, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), said most demands by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) were the responsibility of the state governments

The Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who shifted the responsibilities from the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja, said seven out of the 12 demands presented by NARD were within the jurisdiction of the state governments.

Ehanire, who accused NARD of capitalising on the anxiety surrounding the third wave of COVID-19 to push its demands, said it was not a just move to call for a nationwide strike. He added that the doctors must understand that the on-going strike would dent their good image.

He said: “In their notice of July 25, 2021, they mentioned states like Imo, Kaduna, Delta and Lagos. The Federal Government cannot force these states to do anything.

“For the issues surrounding the Federal Government, not all of these issues are for the Ministry of Health, the payment lies within the power of the Accountant General of the Federation. We are also working with other agencies to sort out some of these issues

“I believe they will call a meeting and reassess some of the issues they tabled. We already have people who have retired coming in to say they want to step in. This is not a good time to go on strike.”

On his part, Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunmimbe Mamora, has asked House Officers undergoing housemanship training in hospitals not to join in the strike, following a demand by NARD in its communiqué directing members to go on strike that House Officers were being owed 12 months salaries.

