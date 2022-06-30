News Top Stories

FG blames terrorists for nationwide power outages

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…says officials can’t access vandalized power facilities in Shiroro, others because of insecurity

AbujaT he Federal Government has blamed the frequent power outages in the country on activities of the terrorists who vandalize power infrastructures. This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, while fielding questions from newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The minister expressed regrets that terrorists’ continued vandalism of power infrastructure was seriously affecting the capacity to deliver electricity to consumers. He specifically spoke about cases in the North East, North West and North Central, where he said power infrastructures were being consistently brought down by terrorists after repeated repairs He said: “We have vandalism on our lines, vandalism on our stations, substations; we have those that affect us indirectly, and those directly affecting us but the infrastructure is not directly our own.

“Like vandalism around oil pipelines which affect gas and once you don’t get gas to power, you don’t get the megawatts; once there is no power coming from the generators, you know what that means.” Commenting on the impact of insecurity on power infrastructure, the Minister said: “We have a lot of challenges and it’s not that we are sleeping over them. We are up and doing, we are tackling them as they come. Some already we have pulled them down, some we are pulling them down.

“This is a sector whereby you have so many players, responsibilities are vested on so many people. In fact, even some who are not given any responsibility interfere. “So, we are working round the clock to ensure that we nip everything in the bud. For instance, this Maiduguri issue that you have particularly mentioned. Yes, through our thinking out of the box, we’re able to take back electricity to Maiduguri and people are enjoying it.” According to him, the government has now been compelled to design alternative but less efficient ways to supply electricity to areas affected particularly Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Relief as FG lifts ban on new SIM activation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…makes NIN mandatory for acquisition After four months of doldrums in the telecommunications sector, the Federal Government has lifted the ban it placed on the registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. This has come as a huge relief to many Nigerians who had been cut off from telecommunications due to the […]
News

A’Ibom: Governor proposes N582.1bn budget for 2022

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has proposed a total budgetary estimate of N582.115 billion for the 2022 fiscal year. Presenting the budget estimates to the state House of Assembly yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, Governor Emmanuel explained that the 2022 Budget was prepared in accordance with International Public Accounting Standard […]
News

Stop shooting of unarmed citizens, resident doctors beg Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following the deepening unrest in some parts of the country as a result of the protest by youths demanding an end to police brutality, resident doctors have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to restrain the police and military from shooting unarmed protesters.   T he appeal was contained in a statement signed by the President, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica