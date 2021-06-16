News

FG blames Twitter CEO for losses during #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday blamed Twitter and its founder, Mr. Jack Dorsey, for the losses the country suffered during the EndSARS protest. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the allegation regarding Twitter on when he featured on ‘Politics Nationwide’, a Radio Nigeria call-in programme.

 

According to him, Dorsey raised funds through Bitcoins to sponsor the EndSARS protest; while his platform, Twitter, was used to fuel the crisis. He said when he made the allegations earlier,

Nigerians did not take him seriously; until an online media outfit carried out an investigation and fact-checking.

 

The minister said the online publication confirmed that Dorsey retweeted some of the posts by some of the coalitions supporting the #EndSARS protest. He said it was also confirmed that the Twitter founder launched fundraising to donate via Bitcoins; and also launched Emoji to make the #EndSARS protest visible on the microblogging site.

 

He said Dorsey also retweeted the tweets of some foreign and local supporters of EndSARS. Mohammed said: “If you ask people to donate money via bitcoins for EndSARS protesters; then you are vicariously liable for whatever is the outcome of the protest.

 

“We have forgotten that #EndSARS led to a loss of lives; including 37 policemen, six soldiers, 57 civilians while property worth billions of naira were destroyed. “164 police vehicles and 134 police stations were razed to the ground.

 

265 private corporate organisations were looted while 243 public property were looted. “81 warehouses were looted; while over 200 brand new buses bought by the Lagos State Gov-

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

