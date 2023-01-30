News

FG boosting foreign investors’ confidence with Data Protection Law –Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has said the Federal Government’s Data Protection Law was designed to boost foreign investors’ confidence in the business opportunities in Nigeria. Pantami disclosed this over the weekend in Abuja during an event to celebrate this year’s International Data Privacy Day.

The minister noted that the government’s commitment to the implementation of the law was in line with global best practice. Pantami revealed that serious foreign investors in the Information Communications Technology sector would be interested to know if Nigeria has an efficient Data Protection Law before they can invest their money. He said: “Today, it is a global best practice to have a data protection law in place, otherwise you will find it difficult to attract so many interventions that are of benefit to your country, secondly, even potential investors today may ask questions whether you have data protection laws in your country or not.

“If you don’t have any data protection law in place they will feel uncomfortable to come to your country and invest because today, data is critical. “Whenever we engage with potential investors, we try to convince them on the need of coming to Nigeria to invest, and the always ask this if we have data protection law, but we have subsidiary law, many of them do agree with subsidiary law and at the same time, many disagree that subsidiary law is sufficient for them, but in Nigeria is sufficient.” He added: “Nigeria is the first African country to join the developed countries in celebrating the international data privacy day.”

 

