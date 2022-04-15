FG boosts information on employment with online platform

To enhance information on youth empowerment and career, the Federal Government has created an online platform, Nigeria Youth Online Assembly (NOYA) to keep constantly in touch with youths across the country. A statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mohammed Manga, quoted the Honourable Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, as saying that the initiative was in line with the current administration’s avowed determination to lift of 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Dare spoke at the end of a three-day sensitisation workshop organised by his Ministry on the use of NOYA, held at the National Youth Centre, Odo-emu in Osun State. Represented by the Director, Procurement Department of the Ministry, Mr. Segun Oke, the Minister affirmed that the ministry recognised the fact that the energy, skills and aspirations of young people are crucial assets which no country can afford to waste. He noted that helping the youth to realise their full potential by gaining access to employment was no doubt a prerequisite to poverty and sustainable development of Nigeria. The minister said rather than seeing youth as a burden to the society, the creation of a youth template offered the government a distinctive opportunity to focus on employment and job creation for young persons in the country. According to him, the ministry has in the last few years, conducted different skills acquisition and empowerment programmes as a result of the need to lift a huge number of youth out of poverty to ensure their productive and viable occupational engagement.

He said: “It is on this note that the Ministry is creating awareness and innovative opportunities for Nigerian youth by advancing nimble values and principles, creating a safe space for networking, developing new skills, sharing ideas and flourishing together through leveraging on NOYA to crowd source youth employment in Nigeria.” While emphasising that young persons have over the years, played vital roles that changed the world, despite their peculiar challenges, the Minister added that the NOYA platform would re-invent the future of the youth through knowledge and creativity to escape poverty traps and the likes.

He, therefore, called on the youth in the country to take up the challenge for self-development as it will not only support their inclusion in nation building but also give them a leverage in global economy. Also speaking at the Jos Zone of the programme held for youth from the northern region, the Minister stated that the priority focus of Mr. President formed the background that created the NOYA, DEEL as well as other activities, programmes and youth intiatives of the ministry. He added that the initiatives aimed at bringing out the skills and potentials of the youth in the country with a view to creating a sustainable pathway for ending poverty and ensuring their productive and viable occupational engagement. Earlier in his remarks, the Director, Enterprise Development and Promotion Department of the Ministry, (EDP),

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...