FG breaks ASUU’s ranks, registers faction unions –CONUA, NAMDA

The Federal Government has approved and issued certificates of registration to two trade unions in the Nigerian university system: Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of the lecturers’ union, and the Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Lecturers in Academics (NAMDA).

With the registration of CONUA, theFederalGovernmenthasstrategicallybroken the ranks of the unrelenting AcademicStaff Unionof Universities (ASUU) who were still on strike due to un-reconciled differences with government, despite a ruling by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria(NICN), askingthe lecturers back to class.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, who, yesterday in Abuja, presented the certificate of registration to the new unions, noted that a good number of lecturers in the public university system who does not share in the models, objectives and modus of ASUU have long indicated interest to resume classes while negotiations continue with government.

His words: “In the last eightmonths, theclassrooms in the nation’s public universities have been shut and students kept at home by the strike action embarked upon by the Academic staff Union of Universities, and this ugly situation has persisted despite series of engagements to resolve the trade dispute by the Federal Government throughtheFederalMinistry of Education.

“In line with the provisions of the Trade Disputes Act, CAP TS, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, this strike was apprehended & conciliations were done in thisministryonFebruary22, 2022, and March 1, 2022. “All efforts at conciliation failed, resulting in the transmission of the trade dispute to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) for adjudication in line with the statutory trade dispute resolution processes.

“AttheNICN, anInterlocutory Injunction Order was obtained, asking the union to get back to work while the substantive suit is being heard; an order ASUU leadership and members refused to obey. Interestingly, a lot of university teachers in the public universities had indicated their willingness to get back to work while negotiationscontinue, whiletheVCs lookedonhelplessly, butwere obstructedbyASUUofficials.

“Also, it is worthy to note that some medical doctors who are teachers in the variousmedicalschools/ colleges of medicine had carried on with teaching in the Universities of Maiduguri, Bauchi, and Sokoto and had graduated their new doctors in the midst of the ASUU strike.

“These groups of lecturers had since been applying to have their own academic associations registered as trade unions to organise their members because they do not share in the models, objectives, modus operandi, mission and vision of ASUU.

They cite that under section 40 of the constitution, they have a right to freedom of associationwithpeoplesharing same academic vision and mission like-minds. “These newly-registered associationsare: Congressof NigerianUniversityAcademics and Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Lecturers in Academics.

The cited irreconcilable differences; they do not believe in recurring strikes as the solution to every welfare agitation. They also accused the ASUU executive of non-rendition of account of incomes and expenditure for years.” According to Ngige, the Ministry of Labour and Employment set up a committee to look into the merit of their application.

The committee saw merit in the application and recommended approval for the registration of the association by the Registrar of Trade Unions (RTU) since 2020. But for the advent of COVID-19 pandemic and the recurring ASUU strike this would have been done.

He said NAMDA, like their colleagues in CONUA, had applied for registration as Medical Teachers in the University system under various groups, including those of medical doctorsdoingpre- clinicalteaching of basic medical courses and honorary consultants teaching clinical students in tertiary health institutions, teaching hospitals.

He continued: “It may be noted that section 3(2) of the Trade Unions Act, CAP T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 gives the Hon Minister of Labour and Employment powers to regroup an existing trade union of workers or employers.

The section under reference states ‘Nocombinationof workersor employers shall be registered as a Trade Union save with the approval of the minister on his being satisfied that it is expedient to register the union either by regrouping existing trade union, registering a new trade union or otherwise howsoever.

“In view of the above, I Senator (Dr) Chris Nwabueze Ngige, OON, in the exercise of the power conferred on me as the Hon Minister of Labour & Employment, do hereby approve the registration of: Congress of Nigeria University Academics (CONUA) and NigeriaAssociation of Medical & DentalLecturersinAcademics (NAMDA).

“These associations will exist side by side with ASUU in the Nigerian universities in the spirit and tenets of the International Labour Organisation( ILO) CoreConventionNos 87 & 98, which are respectively on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Rightto Organise, and the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining; as well as the enthronement of the four pillars and principles of the Decent Work Agenda (DWA) considered necessary for social justice and equity in the world of work.

They are, accordingly, entitled to all rights and privileges accruing to such academic association/ organization, including but not limited to receiving checkoff dues of their members in accordance with section 17 of the Trade Unions Act.

“Theyarealsotohavemembers in the Nigerian University Pension Management Company Limited (NUPEMCO); and being on CONUAS Salary Structure/Scheme, they are equally entitled to Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and all other allowances attached thereto. ASUU, despite bickering, experienced protests from a large majority of her members, including CONUA and NAMDA members.”

Ngige who further accused ASUU on non-rendering of audited accounts since 2017 to date, despite repeated requests and warnings in 2020 by the RTU and particularly two letters of request in 2022, noted that a special committee headed by the permanent secretary of the ministry was looking into the matter after which the Registrar of Trade Unions would be obligated to take‘appropriateactionsaimed at preserving the Integrity of our National Labour Administration System.’”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...