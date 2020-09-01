FG breaks silence over attacks on CAMA

The Federal Government has assured that provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) were not targeted at churches, mosques and other religious bodies.

It said insinuations being read to the law were wrong and mischievous.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, gave the assurances on Tuesday during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

The meeting, which was organised for enlightenment of the Christian body over the contentious provisions of the CAMA, also saw the Presidential aide swearing to an oath to assure the church he had come to them with the whole truth about the new law.

