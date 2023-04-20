FG, Bühler partner on rice production, food security

Bühler is partnering with the Nigerian government in a project to boost rice production across the country. Initiated in 2017 with the agreement for the acquisition of a rice mill at Imota, the project involves the government at both state and federal level, which has recognised the importance of improving the independence and security of its food supply. Bühler has collaborated with the Nigerian government to increase rice production in the country. A project was initiated in 2017 and includes the acquisition of a rice mill in Imota, as well as eight smaller mills funded by the federal government. Currently one of the eight mills has been commissioned. The Nigerian government, at both state and federal level recognise the importance of improving the self-sufficiency and security of its food supply.

The rice sector plays a significant role in Nigeria’s food security initiatives and the current drive to invest in rice mills across Nigeria, spearheaded by the government, is supported by solutions from Bühler Nigeria. The global Swiss family business has had a presence in Nigeria for more than 50 years and has established itself as the key technology provider in the Nigerian government’s efforts to enhance rice production and processing to meet international standards. In December 2013, the federal government inaugurated the National Rice Development Strategy-II (2020-2030) and the Competitive African Rice Initiative to ensure surplus rice production for export, food security and job creation. NRDS-II is a 10-year plan for the development of the rice sector to achieve the government’s goals of self-sufficiency in rice production, food and nutrition security, employment creation and production of surplus for export. The Nigerian government’s aim to boost food production sustainably and efficiently is supported by Bühler, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of processing machinery and plants.

“We are the ideal partner to assist the government with its food security initiatives by introducing the latest trends and technology to Nigeria in order to increase productivity and efficiency in the food sector,” says Manuel Murrenhoff, Managing Director, Bühler Nigeria. The partnership with Bühler is illustrated by the fully automated Imota rice mill, inaugurated by Muhammadu Buhari, president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in January of this year. Said to be the largest rice production facility in sub- Saharan Africa, and with an annual production of about 2.5 million 50 kg bags, it is set to revolutionise the rice industry in the country, says Iyore Amadasun, Sales & Channel Business Manager Bühler Nigeria: “At full production capacity, it will reduce the price of rice, increase local capacity and ultimately improve Nigeria’s trade balance,” Iyore added. Nigeria’s population – the sixth largest in the world – is set to surpass that of the US and be one of the top three countries by 2050.

This means the current population of 216 million is expected to reach 401 million by 2050 and peak at 732 million by 2100. Feeding this growing population sustainably and efficiently presents a challenge for the Nigerian government and Bühler is committed to supporting the nation’s goal of achieving food independence through the provision of reliable food processing technology. In August 2022, Bühler Nigeria hosted its first customer experience day with the theme of ‘Thriving through Collaboration’. Manuel Murrenhoff ’s keynote address on the topic ‘Africa on the Rise – Feeding the Continent of Possibilities’ identified Bühler Nigeria’s support for the country in its quest for food security, including the construction of a grain processing innovation centre in Kano. “By supporting food producers in Nigeria with technical solutions and a full spectrum of services, we are helping Nigeria to gain food independence and improve food security,” says Manuel Murrenhoff. Through investment in new technology, partnerships, innovation and education, Bühler Nigeria can create a more sustainable future for all. The strong resonance and positive feedback received is a clear sign that industry and government has accepted full responsibility.