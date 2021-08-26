FG builds capacity of oil palm farmers in Enugu

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), yesterday rounded off a two-day capacity building programme for members of the Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN) in Enugu. The theme of the two-day programme, which began on Tuesday, was: “Oil palm farmers nursery establishment and field development, harvesting, processing and marketing.” In his opening address, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammed Nanono, said the capacity building was for 27 palm oil producing states of the federation.

Represented by a Director from the ministry, Mr Benette Ukattah, the minister said the Federal Government had devised some strategies for the palm oil value chain, including the production and distribution of improved Tenera Oil Palm sprouted nuts, a hybrid between dura and pisifera palms

