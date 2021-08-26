News

FG builds capacity of oil palm farmers in Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), yesterday rounded off a two-day capacity building programme for members of the Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN) in Enugu. The theme of the two-day programme, which began on Tuesday, was: “Oil palm farmers nursery establishment and field development, harvesting, processing and marketing.” In his opening address, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammed Nanono, said the capacity building was for 27 palm oil producing states of the federation.

Represented by a Director from the ministry, Mr Benette Ukattah, the minister said the Federal Government had devised some strategies for the palm oil value chain, including the production and distribution of improved Tenera Oil Palm sprouted nuts, a hybrid between dura and pisifera palms

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Boko Haram hoists flag in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed that Boko Haram terrorists have occupied territories in parts of the state, hoisting their flag in Kaure village from where they have made incessant attacks.   Governor Sani Bello also said, not less than 50 villages across five local government areas have been deserted, thereby causing a […]
News Top Stories

Banking, insurance measure of country’s devt –Sanusi

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A former Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, has said that banking and insurance sectors remain the measure of any country’s financial services development. Speaking yesterday in Lagos during the third edition of NOOR Takaful cheque presentation to policy holders the former Central Bank Governor said the introduction of Islamic financial […]
News Top Stories

Jamoh launches campaign to end war risk insurance on Nigerian bound cargoes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Amidst the falling piracy incidence in the Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea since February when the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) deployed the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection  Infrastructure popularly known as the ‘Deep Blue Project’, the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica