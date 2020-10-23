FG can use sports to arrest youth restiveness, says Ikpeba

Former African Player of the Year Victor Ikpeba believes Nigeria could have used sports as a tool to take youths away from crime.

Ikpeba noted that sport is a huge sector that could accommodate millions of youth who are jobless if properly harnessed.

The former Monaco of France forward tasked the federal government to give sport development at the grassroots the desired attention in order to enhance national development.

“Sport has been identified as a platform through which crime could be curbed as the youths would be gainfully engaged in that venture,” he told News Agency of Nigeria.

“I don’t want to sound too ‘political’ but I know that there are challenges but I am positive we can overcome these challenges by giving the youths a sense of belonging through sports.

“So, I implore the federal government to come up with implementable policies that will enhance sports development in our dear country.

“When this is accomplished, the nation would witness rapid socio-economic growth.”

He wants sport to be developed from the grassroots, saying that little successes recorded by the country in the sector was as a result of some focus on developmental tendencies.

“For a truly genuine nation-building and national integration, sport development and promotion at the grassroots must be given serious attention.

“The Nigerian population is dominated by the youths who are sport lovers, hence the need to capture and shape their patriotic zeal through sport,” he said

