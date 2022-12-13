News Top Stories

FG cancels COVID-19 PCR, abolishes face masks at airports

Wole Shadare The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reviewed the COVID-19 health guidelines for the aviation industry, saying pre-arrival or post-arrival testing for COVID-19 is no longer compulsory for travellers, “irrespective of vaccination status”. It also said wearing facemasks is no longer mandatory for passengers onboard aircraft. The body announced these in a letter dated December 12 addressed to airline operators by its Director-General Musa Nuhu. The letter read: “COVID- 19 Travel Testing: Predeparture and post-arrival COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction tests are no longer required for all  passengers irrespective of vaccination status. “The PCR tests required for all passengers who are partially/not fully vaccinated have been suspended.” The NCAA added: “The wearing of facemasks inside airport terminal buildings and on board aircraft by airport workers, passengers, and crew members is no longer mandatory. Wearing of facemasks by passengers on board aircraft or inside airport terminal buildings is discretionary but recommended.” It said persons aged 60 years and above, immunocompromised, and those with co-morbidities are advised to use facemasks, wash their hands with water and soap, use hand alcohol- based sanitisers and avoid large gatherings

Also, it is no longer required is the disinfection of bags at the entrance of terminal buildings and the maintenance of social distancing at airport terminal buildings. The body mandated airlines to resume serving catering (meals and drinks) onboard aircraft while the use of alcohol-based sanitiser by passengers and airport workers is recommended. For international operations, the same requirements as domestic operations are to be applied. Equally significant is that health declaration forms and permission to travel/QR code are no longer required. Nuhu, however, stated that a simplified health questionnaire form (non- COVID-19 specific) shall be completed by all passengers travelling to Nigeria preferably pre-departure on the Nigerian International Travel Portal (NITP). He explained that passengers who fail to fill the health questionnaire on the NITP pre-departure will be required to fill the health questionnaire either onboard the aircraft prior to landing or at the airport terminal building upon arrival. He warned that failure by any aviation service provider to comply all Operators Letter (AOL) shall attract appropriate sanction, adding, “This AOL shall be effective immediately”.

 

