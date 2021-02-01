News Top Stories

FG can’t appoint IGP based on ethnicity – Presidency

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Presidency on Monday said the appointment of the next Inspector-General of Police will not be based on ethnic considerations.

 

Current IGP Mohammed Adamu is expected to leave office today (Monday), as he attains the retirement age and speculations have emerged on who his successor will be.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said it is impracticable for top security appointments to be made based on factors such as ethnicity or regions.

 

“If you are going to appoint the service chiefs from every ethnic group in this country, you are going to have more than 250 Inspector-General of Police, 250 Chief of Army Staff, 250 Chief of Naval Staff,” he said. “It’s not going to work like that. And they have their own systems of producing leadership.

“If we say we are going to use ethnicity or region as the basis, then we have lost it. This is about law and order, it is not about ethnic identity. This country finished with tribalism in the 1960s, why are we back to it now?

“But if you have two, three positions – look at what happened with the service chiefs just appointed: two from the South, two from the North. If you are talking about religion, two Muslims, two Christians. So what do you want again?”

The spokesman added that the appointment will be based on who can best help to protect lives and properties across the country.

“The President will rather have an Inspector-General of Police who will make you and I safer, protect life and property than one who is more pronounced by his tribal marks,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG orders Nigerians with bank accounts to register again

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government has ordered all persons holding accounts across financial institutions and insurance firms to complete and submit self-certification forms. The directive was announced, yesterday, via the Federal Government’s Twitter handle. The government warned that failure to comply may include monetary penalty or inability to operate the account. It stated: “This is to notify […]
News

Insecurity: We still’ve confidence in president’s integrity – Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Despite the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to honour the invitation to appear before the House of Representatives yesterday, the lower chamber said it still believe in the president’s integrity. Spokesperson for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this while reacting to the absence of the president, said until he forwards a communication […]
News

FG begins payment of N30,000 grant to 333,000 artisans

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…Says verification, enumeration ongoing for payroll support scheme As part of the strategies to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians, the Federal Government has begun the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan with the payment of N30,000 one-time grant to 333,000 artisans across the country. New Telegraph learnt that the beneficiaries of the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica