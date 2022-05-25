FG can’t increase wages, downsize workers without productivity measurement –Ngige

The Federal Government has said it cannot increase emoluments or downsize workers without productivity measurement. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who disclosed this at the third National Productivity Summit in Abuja, organised by the National Productivity Centre (NPC), explained that Nigeria cannot make progress without productivity measurement in various sectors of the national economy, including the public service, banking, business and agriculture.

The minister, who advocated for the propagation of the culture of productivity, also stressed the need for Nigeria to measure her productivity as a country. According to him, productivity as the efficient and effective management of available resources remains a key factor that enables societies to generate wealth and sustain development. He said: “We must propagate the culture of productivity. Some people are suggesting that we should downsize because a lot of people are at work. You cannot do that without measuring productivity.

“Same goes with emoluments. Some people work in ministries while others work in parastatals like NNPC and FIRS. They are not equally paid. The huge disparity in wages does not give cheers. How we can bridge the gap in wages is important.” He blamed the disparity in wages for rebellions by labour unions, culminating in incessant industrial disputes.

“Nigeria is blessed with enormous human and natural resources and therefore, has the potential to be a major economic power. Yet, having an abundance of these resources does not guarantee development except they are properly harnessed, mobilized and maximized. The aim is not only to secure new and additional resources but also to make better use of existing ones.

“Mobilising domestic resources for productive investment is a long standing challenge for most developing countries like ours. Weak demand, rising debt and volatile capital flows have left many economies. “However, there are compelling reasons why more emphasis should be given to domestic resource mobilisation. It is vital to increased productivity, employment and revenue generation, wealth creation and poverty reduction.” Chairman, National Productivity Summit Planning Committee, Dr Gbenga Bamiduro, stated that the 3rd National Productivity Summit was designed to bring experts and stakeholders together for robust conversations on the mobilization and management of resources in the country for higher productivity.

