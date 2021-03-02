FG can’t prevent kidnappings, killings –Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has defended the Federal Government over the worsening insecurity in the country.

He said it was impossible for the Federal Government to prevent all the killings and kidnapping going on the country. Speaking on Channel Television programme, Politics Today, Adesina said no country in the world has been able to prevent all security issues in the country.

He said such incidents were bound to happen but the speed with which the government reacts and the efficiency matters. “When Kankara happened and those boys were taken into the forest, immediately the security forces moved into action and they ringed those abductors round, they were not able to take those boys outside the country.

“Compare that to the time the Chibok Girls were taken and because there was dithering on the part of the government then, the girls were taken far before anything could be done. Prompt action is also part of security reactions and we have seen that in all that have happened in this administration.

So, we can’t just sit and begin to imagine things that everything must be done proactively. But no country in the world has been able to achieve that.”

On the Jangebe girls kidnapping, Adesina said the girls would soon return home. He noted that the Federal Government is working with the state government and security agencies are doing everything possible to bring those school girls back. “Every card is on the table. Each situation is taken according to its own peculiarities.

There are situations in which there will be dialogue; there are situations in which there will be negotiations. You prefer the word negotiation but it could be dialogue on the part of the government.

“Don’t forget something that President Buhari said as early as 2015 when he just came into office, talking about Chibok girls; he is ready to do anything even if it means paying.

He is on record to have said that. It shows you that all cards are going to be on the table when it comes to security of Nigerians.

So, we can’t sit in the comforts of our homes and rule out some possibilities; the president will put all the cards on the table. Whatever that is necessary will be done without compromising the sovereignty of the country, without compromising the situation further.

All that matters is let those girls come back and reunited with their families.”

On the call in some quarters that the president should resign over worsening security situation, Adesina said under democracy, people have freedom to say whatever they want.

“Under a democracy, people have freedom of speech. That is one thing that peculiar to democracy. You have freedom of speech. Although that freedom also has boundaries, there is no freedom that doesn’t have boundaries.

