FG cautions victims of Ebonyi attacks against reprisals

…assures of justice

The Federal Government has cautioned victims of violence in Ebonyi State against reprisals, assuring them that justice will be done in the matter.

Vice-President Yemi Osnbajo, who visited the affected Ebonyi communities on Sunday, also assured that the government would ensure a security beef-up in communities affected by recent communal clashes and violent attacks.

According to a statement made available to journalists by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, yesterday, Osinbajo condemned the attacks, and sympathised with the victims, describing such acts as cowardly, wicked and “very deeply distressing.”

The Vice-President, who told his hosts that he was on the visit on the instruction of President Muhammdu Buhari, was accompanied on the visit to the affected areas by the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi, who received him at his first stop at Ishielu Local Government Area.

He said: “There is no way we can, by saying sorry, fully compensate for the lives that have been lost and property destroyed. I want you to know that one way we can do something is by seeking justice and providing for the families of those who have lost their homes and we would do so.

“It is up to the government to provide the best that they can. But we must be careful also not to seek revenge because we don’t know where it will end.”

The Vice-President noted that government would beef up the security in the communities to forestall a reoccurrence. He said: “We are in conversation with the GOC and the Army, about ensuring that there is more security provided here.

I know that the GOC has already made more provisions, but obviously, there is a need for even greater security provided here.”

Like this: Like Loading...