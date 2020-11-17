FG, CBN, NASS pledge to support Lagos rebuilding

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that the Federal Government would support the rebuilding project of Lagos State following the massive destruction it experienced in the wake of #EndSARS protests.

Osinbajo said that the task of reconstruction goes beyond physical infrastructure, but the urgent need to rebuild trust between the government and the governed.

This was even as respite has finally come the way of owners of businesses looted and vandalised in the state by hoodlums during the protests against police brutality. Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that the Bankers’ Committee, in conjunction with Coalition Against COVID-19 (COCAVID) would begin to roll out plans to rescue businesses affected by the attacks.

The duo spoke alongside the President if the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of Rebuild Lagos Trusts Fund, held in Lagos. Lawan, Gbajabiamila and Sanwo-Olu pledged to do everything within their powers to assist in the efforts to rebuild Lagos.

Speaking at the event attended by captains of industry and top government functionaries, Osinbajo said never in the history of the nation that the country’s commercial nerve centre experienced such mindless acts of violence and devastation.

According to him, it is worth emphasizing that the destruction and disruption of life and work in Lagos is a national tragedy and a major economic setback for the nation, even as the country faces the most difficult economic challenges in this generation caused by COVID-19.

Osinbajo said the nation had seen how the noblest causes such as the #End- SARS protests designed to call attention to a serious malignant problem of brutality and extrajudicial killings could be subverted, leading to the exact opposite of its objectives – chaos, murder, looting and arson.

He said: “So, we saw what can happen when the restraints of law and order are loosed and anarchy is given free rein. In those difficult days when chaos swept from street to street, consuming lives and livelihoods, we learnt that society is built on the balance between freedom and order. But we have also realised that order itself is a social construct sustained by the consent of the governed.”

Noting that it was time to rebuild the state and the nation, the vice president insisted that it was clear that the task of reconstruction goes beyond physical infrastructure or brick and mortar. He added that there is a moral, social and ethical reconstruction to be undertaken as well.

“We must rebuild trust between the government and the governed, the vast majority of who are young persons, rebuild trust between law enforcement agents and the communities that they are meant to serve. It is now time to rebuild. It is time for the painful and costly task of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

It is now time for the private sector, our international friends and partners and all who love this city to make their contributions to the rebuilding and reconstruction effort. When Lagos works, it works for all,” the vice president added.

To reform the police and address some of the issues raised by the protesters, Osinbajo said that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new reformed Police Act 2020 into law after 70 years of the Police Act. Osinbajo explained that the new law contains, in many parts, components of a charter of the rights of citizens when being questioned.

He said: “We certainly cannot afford to alienate our young people who constitute the majority of our society and bear the burden of enterprise, resourcefulness and innovation required to propel our economy into the future.

“For their sake and ours, we need broad-based and inclusive prosperity that creates opportunities on a scale commensurate with the aspirations of our population. Beyond restoring what has been lost, the task before us is nothing short of the reformulation of the social contract.”

On efforts being made to assist those whose businesses were looted, vandalised or set ablaze, the CBN governor said that the apex bank, in conjunction with the partners, would also do everything possible to ensure their investments don’t perish in the wake of the attacks and devastation witnessed during the protests. Emefiele added that it would begin to roll out plans next week to assist those badly affected.

The CBN governor said that banks had been informed to take records of business owners who might have taken loan and others whose businesses were destroyed and looted, insisting that opportunity would be given to them to help them bounce back in their businesses.

Emefiele also said that CACOVID will rebuild about 44 police stations set ablaze by the rampaging youths and arsonists and unveil the plan by next week.

He also appealed to members of the organised private sector (OPS) to work together in order to rebuild the country. New Telegraph had exclusively reported last week that the banks would rebuild the 44 burnt police stations across the country.

On how the legislative arm of the Federal Government would assist in rebuilding Lagos and businesses destroyed across the nation, Gbajabiamila said that the National Assembly would also come up with means of cushioning the effect of the devastation and help rebuild the state.

The speaker, who said he was nearly moved to tears when he saw the level of destruction at his Surulere constituency, said that several years of efforts and achievements of innocent Nigerians and business owners were destroyed in the mayhem.

“This is the time to prove the popular slogan of “Eko o ni baje.” We must all rise to rebuild the state with all the time and the resources. It goes beyond budget, but to ensure there is special intervention fund,” the speaker said. Lawan, who was represented by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, said that Lagos deserves special status.

The president of the Senate assured that the upper legislative chamber is working on document to assist the state government and others badly affected in the unfortunate protests.

