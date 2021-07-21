FG certifies 500 youths as wealth creators, job employers

500 youths were yesterday certified by the Federal Government as wealth creators and employers of labour in their different skills in Anambra State. The youths were trained by the Anambra State Government in partnership with the FG. This was to commemorate the 2021 World Youth Skills’ Day, which took place in Awka, the Anambra State capital. The Theme for this year’s celebration is: ‘Reimagining Youth Skills, Post Pandemic’, aimed at extolling the resilience and creativity of the youth throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The programme initiated and implemented under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, was aimed at reducing poverty level among the youths. While issuing the Test Trade Certificate, Governor Willie Obiano re-emphasised his resolve to deploy every opportunity that would improve the lives of every youth in the state.

