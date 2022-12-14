News

FG changes BEDC management board for better electricity supply

The Managing Director of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Dr Henry Ajagbawa, yesterday said that the Federal Government decided to change the management board of the company in order to increase electricity supply in rural areas and affected communities for the benefit of the people.

Ajagbawa disclosed this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. He tasked residents of the various communities to properly monitor and protect all critical electrical equipment like transformers situated in their environment in order to enjoy uninterrupted power supply. Ajagbawa, represented by the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Collins Igwe, spoke when the new management board paid a courtesy call on the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe. The BEDC boss asked Ekiti people to expect improved electricity service in the state.

 

