FG charges RMARC to mobilise funds from non-oil sources

Due to the shortfall in the nation’s revenue caused by the fall in the price of crude at the international market, the Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated board of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to mobilize funds from non-oil sectors in the country. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave this charge yesterday at the Presidential Villa after the inauguration of the boards of RMAFC, Federal Character Commission (FCC) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had announced that Nigeria’s oil revenue target fell by N125.52 billion in the first quarter (Q1, 2020). She had attributed the shortfall to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic and the slump in oil price due to a sharp drop in demand and price war between two powerful producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia, representing a 31 per cent of the pro-rated oil revenue target. Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the ceremony which also had Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Kwara State Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and ministers in attendance, the SGF said President Buhari told the three commissions to take their constitutional responsibilities seriously so that the administration will deliver on its Next Level Agenda to the Nigerian people. Mustapha said: “We have just spent a year and we have three years to go, but there are so many things that we want them to begin to do in terms of re-energizing the system.

“The Federal Character Commission (FCC) particularly has the responsibilities in the constitution which is very fundamental to ensure equitable distribution of not only offices, but even of amenities and benefits and welfare to the people of the country. “The RMAFC is very critical, particularly now that we have very serious shortfall in our earnings.

The essence of the revenue mobilization is to look at the non-oil sector, particularly in terms of mobilizing revenue for the country. I believe that now that they have full complement of their membership,they should be able to give it the necessary drive.

“The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is an institution that has the responsibility of looking at the federal civil service in terms of employment, promotion, capacity and we need a new civil service to take us to the next level.” Members of RMAFC sworn in are: Ahmed Yusuf (Taraba); Bello Wamakko (Sokoto); Oladele Gboyega (Osun); Adamu Dibai (Borno); Alfred Egba (Bayelsa) and Hajiya Salamatu Bala (Adamawa). The President swore in Muheeda Dankaka as the Chairperson of the FCC and 36 other members of the board. For the Federal Civil Service Commission, two members were sworn in. They include: Dr. Jonah Madugu (representing Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states) and Dr. Fredrick Ekwem (representing Imo and Abia states.)

