News Top Stories

FG: Citizens earning N30,000 monthly to own houses

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Manufacturers offer to supply cement at reduced price

Nigerians earning at least the national minimum wage of N30,000 monthly would benefit from its Social Housing Scheme under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), the Federal Government has assured.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this while inspecting the completed model houses in Dei Dei, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday, stated that local cement manufacturers have promised to supply cement for the construction of the proposed 300,000 houses at reduced cost across the country. He said that the concession by the manufacturers had become inevitable following the astronomical increase in the prices of cement and other building materials in the country.

The proposed 300,000 units of 2/3 bedroom flats, which will be built in different locations across the country, is expected to be delivered at below N2 million per unit. The scheme, according to the Vice President, is expected to create 1.8 million jobs and provide accommodation for 1.5 million families across the country. Osinbajo said that with the proposed concession by the manufacturers, it will become possible to deliver decent and affordable accommodation that will be within the reach of many Nigerians.

“They have agreed to give cement for this project at considerable discount, which is a very helpful thing to do and we really commend and thank them for the contributions they are making, it is a very patriotic thing on their part.

They also see the importance of this mass housing programme. “On the average, anybody who is earning N30,000 a month and is ready to spend a third of that amount, will be able to afford one of these houses, that is the plan. What I have seen so far, there is a onebedroom unit and there is a two-bedroom unit, both coming under N2 million. “I think that this is a very good thing indeed and a point has been made that it is possible to build good, decent accommodation that isn’t out of the reach of practically everyone.

We are hoping that we will be able to replicate this not just in Abuja, but all over the country. So far, the Family Homes Fund is in 11 states and they have given up land for the project.

“We are hoping that this year, we will be able to very rapidly improve the scale and speed of putting these houses in place. Once we are able to get moving quickly, we think we can make available several thousands of houses across the country and more people can afford to live in such houses,” Osinbajo said. On job creation, Osinbajo said that young men and women who are builders, architects and civil engineers will have opportunities to work on this housing project, just as a lot of the building materials, especially windows, doors and other components will be fabricated locally.

He said that the social housing scheme was an important aspect of the plan by the Federal Government to address the housing needs in the country by building thousands of low-cost houses and in the process create wealth and jobs for youths that will be engaged in the construction of the houses.

Under the ESP, the Federal Government has mandated the central bank to provide financing for the housing scheme and a N200 billion facility has been approved as the first tranche. There would also be Rent to Own option as part of the administration’s resolve to impact the common man in this social housing plan expected to generate 1.8 million jobs and deliver houses to about 1.5 million Nigerian families.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FUOYE’s VCship: ASUU protests discriminatory selection process

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Akure zone, yesterday tackled outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun for allegedly breaching the institution’s rules in the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor for the institution.   Specifically, ASUU accused Soremekun of clandestine moves to plant his stooge as successor following a purported advertorial […]
News Top Stories

Airlines need N4.8bn to bring planes out of storage

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

N igerian airlines would need about N4.8 billion to get their airplanes out of storage as they prepare to resume operations whenever they comply with guidelines to ensure lifting of flight restriction.     It is over three months that airplanes and airports have been completely deserted. Nigerian airlines are working to bring them back […]
News

Ekiti, Osun reach truce on boundary dispute

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Government has expressed determination to maintain peace along its boundaries with its neighbouring Osun State. Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi disclosed this during a Joint Meeting of Ekiti and Osun officials on the Interstate Boundary organised by the National Boundary Commission in Osogbo. Egbeyemi and his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Benedict Alabi, expressed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica