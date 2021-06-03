News

FG clears backlogs as NIS produces 230,000 passports

The Federal Government has said at least 45,000 Passport Booklets are yet to be collected by applicants at the various Nigeria Immigration Service enrolment centres worldwide. This is coming as the government extends the deadline for clearing Passport Backlog initially for 31st May by one week.

The new date for the beginning of the new Passport Regime is now June 8. At a review meeting with the management of the Service, it was revealed that 230,000 Passport Booklets have been produced so far and members of the public enjoined to visit their enrolment centres for collection. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who chaired the meeting, noted that the Government will not stop on its oars in making booklet shortage a thing of the past. “We extended the deadline for clearing of backlogs by one week, because we found out many were yet to collect their passports which had already been produced.

The new Passport Regime will not begin on June 8”, Mr Aregbesola stated. According to the Public Relations’ Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Sunday James, 45,000 Passport Booklets are yet to be collected across the world.

