FG: Clubs must have N200m to participate in Nigerian league

The Federal Government has said clubs must amongst other new conditions, have a minimum of N200 million in its account before they would be allowed to participate in the Nigerian League. Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare who made the disclosure at the official unveiling of the national Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics also known as BREDHUB on Thursday in Abuja, said the stipulated amount was to ensure players were adequately taken care of. While noting the benefits attached to the new conditions which must be adhered to were massive, he expressed his commitment towards making sure the present regime works for everyone involved.

In his words: “Since the Federal Executive Council classified sports as business, there is certain steps we must take to make sure that the entire eco system keys into that business model and orientation and one of the first steps apart from the policy that has been drafted, is the fact that domestic league must run as business. “To do that, we must have regulations, financial controls and we must enforce them.

There is a new enforcement regime for our domestic league; you must have a minimum of 200 million in your account to be sure you can take of your players welfare, medicals and a couple of other conditions. “The clubs have been put on notice; they are making efforts to make sure they have all the requirements ready.

Every club that will play in our professional leagues must meet necessary conditions and if they don’t meet it they will not play it. “We are ready to go with seven or eight clubs and as you meet those conditions you join because what it does is that it places value on our players, it attracts private investments, it brings sponsors in.”

