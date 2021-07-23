News

FG commences death benefit payments to deceased doctors

The Federal Government has revealed that the payment of death benefits to deceased doctors and other health workers under the Group Life Insurance has begun. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known during a meeting between the representatives of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Association of Residence Doctors (NARD) on Thursday in Abuja, said evidence was tendered by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation to show that insurance companies have started paying up. He said: “Over a billion naira is on for payment as death benefits.

Evidence has been tendered about those who have received the cheques. And so, we are happy that something has been done in that direction in health institutions. This is apart from what happens in other government establishments covered by this life insurance.” On the Residency Training Fund to be captured in the 2021 budget, Ngige noted that the Budget Office of the Federation tendered evidence to show that the N4.3 billion due to them was captured under the personnel costs in service wide votes. According to him, work was in progress for those migrating from GFMIS platform to IPPIS, adding that the budget and IPPIS offices were given about 30 days to conclude all the outstanding issues. He added that a committee has been constituted to look into the issue of tertiary institutions that are not adhering to the abolition of bench fees.

