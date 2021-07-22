Health

FG commences death benefit payments to deceased doctors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Federal Government has revealed that the payment of death benefits to deceased doctors and other health workers under the Group Life Insurance has begun.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known during a meeting between the representatives of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Association of Residence Doctors (NARD) on Thursday in Abuja, said evidence was tendered by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation to show that insurance companies have started paying up.

He said: “Over a billion naira is on for payment as death benefits. Evidence has been tendered about those who have received the cheques. And so, we are happy that something has been done in that direction in health institutions. This is apart from what happens in other government establishments covered by this life insurance.”

On the Residency Training Fund to be captured in the 2021 budget, Ngige noted that the Budget Office of the Federation tendered evidence to show that the N4.3 billion due to them was captured under the personnel costs in service wide votes.

According to him, work was in progress for those migrating from GFMIS platform to IPPIS, adding that the budget and IPPIS offices were given about 30 days to conclude all the outstanding issues. He added that a committee has been constituted to look into the issue of tertiary institutions that are not adhering to the abolition of bench fees.

First Vice President of NARD, Arome Adejo, who extolled Ngige for his interventions which has led to industrial harmony in the health sector, said the country would have been a better place if more Nigerians were like him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Experts wants Family planning incorporated into NHIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Experts in the Health sector has stressed the need to include Family Planning (FP) services and commodities into the National Health insurance Scheme (NHIS) both at the Federal and States level, with a view to control the country’s worrisome population explosion, improve reproductive health amongst others. At a Webinar/Stakeholders Meeting organised by the Africa Health […]
Health

Stakeholders advocate living strong with iron

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Experts and stakeholders have called for concerted action to address the challenge of iron deficiency in Nigeria.     The call was made at the launch of ‘Live Strong with Iron’ (LSWI) campaign in Abuja to mark the World Health Day 2021.     According to the Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) 2018, Nigeria has […]
Health

First person cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown, dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  The first person cured of HIV – Timothy Ray Brown – has died from cancer. Brown, who was also known as “the Berlin patient”, was given a bone marrow transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to HIV. It meant he no longer needed anti-viral drugs and he remained free of the virus, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica