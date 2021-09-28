Business

FG commended for declaring Kogi oil-producing state

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Host Communities of Nigeria, Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCOM), Kogi State chapter, has commended the Federal Government for declaring Kogi as an oil-producing state.

 

The Chairman, Bishop Gabriel Ojoka, gave the commendation when he led his executive members on an advocacy visit to the Kogi Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Apeh, in Lokoja.

 

He commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for ensuring that justice was done in according Kogi its rightful status as oil-producing state.

 

 

He described the state’s new status as a divine intervention for the host communities in Ibaji Local Government Area, which had suffered decades of lack, deprivation and denial.

 

Ojoka said the Ibaji community had no access to the national grid for electricity, lacked potable water, roads and jobs for its youths, adding that the community had been neglected for several years.

 

He said that after several advocacy visits to relevant stakeholders in oil and gas, the state’s chapter of HOSCOM was inaugurated in January 2017 to address the challenges.

 

The chairman called on the state government to partner with the private sector on public private partnership (PPP) initiative to establish a modular refinery in the state in view of its numerous advantages, aside employment generation.

 

“In fact, we are looking towards the establishment of a modular refinery in Kogi. We are also looking at pipeline surveillance security recruitment which is already done in the Niger Delta.

 

“Over 10,000 have been recruited and we are given a window to recruit 7,000 pipeline surveillance Security Cadets and that will actually be an area we need the assistance of the state government to give us support,’’ he said.

 

Ojoka also urged the Federal Government to construct a road linking Idah and Onitsha through Ibaji to address the dearth of road infrastructures and enhance economic activities in the area.

 

Also speaking, Mr James Odiba, a development expert, said a survey undertaken by the World Bank in year 2000 to ascertain the level of poverty in Kogi revealed Ibaji as the poorest local government in the state.

 

Odiba said that this was despite the agricultural potentials of the area producing 18 per cent of total food needs of the country.

 

He expressed optimism that when exploration activities begin in the area, development would surely come the way of the people.

 

Responding, Apeh said it is true that Ibaji community is the poorest in the state with little government presence.

 

“I want to see what has happened now as something that will mark a turning point in our lives to address issues of poverty, lack of roads, electricity, potable water, educational and health facilities.

 

“By the time oil production work starts in the community, roads will be constructed; there will be electricity, water, schools and health facilities.

 

“I think God has brought this to wipe away our tears of many years,’’ he said.

 

Apeh thanked the executive members of HOSCOM for the visit and promised to channel their requests to the state’s executive council for necessary intervention

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Wema Bank proposes dividend, grows balance sheet to N1trn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Wema Bank Plc has announced its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2020, saying that the bank weathered the disruptions of the 2020 financial year through a sharp focus on safe lending, keeping non-performing loans low and driving transaction income.   Chief Finance Officer of the bank, Tunde Mabawonku, who gave updates on […]
Business

Firms pessimistic on economy, CBN’s Nov survey shows

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

A survey by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has shown that firms were pessimistic about the economy in November.   According to the apex bank’s “November 2020 Business Expectations Survey Report,” released at the weekend, the pessimism on the macro economy was driven by the  opinion of respondents from agric./services (-1.2 points), construction (-0.6 points) and […]
Business

NSE closes week with 0.76% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.76 per cent to close last week at 38,916.74  and N20.361 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Mainboard, NSE Pension, NSE Insurance, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value and NSE Consumer Goods Index which appreciated by 0.06 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica